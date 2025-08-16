KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has issued a stern reminder to members of the Malaysian Armed Forces about the correct wearing of honour berets and badges on military uniforms.

Speaking at the 60th Anniversary Parade of the Special Forces Regiment at Kem Iskandar in Mersing, Johor today, Sultan Ibrahim, who serves as the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, said all berets and badges should reflect the wearer’s actual skills, qualifications, and identity — not serve merely as decoration.

“For example, I myself completed Special Forces and parachute training at Fort Bragg, United States. Therefore, I am entitled to wear those badges on my uniform,” he said, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

The King added a caution for those who have received honorary badges.

“If you are only an honorary recipient, the badge can only be worn at that specific event, not as a daily decoration.

“So, for those who are not entitled to wear them… you know what should be done.

“This morning, I am only issuing a mild reprimand, siapa yang makan cili, dia yang rasa pedas (if you eat chili, you must feel the heat).”

The royal admonition comes as part of the King’s call to uphold discipline and authenticity within the armed forces, emphasising that uniforms and insignia should accurately reflect a soldier’s experience and qualifications.