LARUT, Aug 16 — Malaysia's role as Asean Chair in facilitating reconciliation efforts between Thailand and Cambodia following recent border tensions has been recognised internationally, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that although there were certain quarters that refused to acknowledge Malaysia’s role, the trust placed by the countries involved was clear proof that they held Malaysia’s political and economic stability in high regard.

“Thank God, in Malaysia our politics are stable and our economic development is respected. So, when disputes arise, the task of reconciliation is entrusted to us. This is a form of international recognition, even if some in Parliament may choose not to acknowledge it — and that is fine,” he said.

Anwar made the remarks when opening the Madani Dairy Entrepreneur Carnival at Farm Fresh Perak Dairy Complex today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek. — Bernama