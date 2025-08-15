SHAH ALAM, Aug 15 — Police are now reportedly hunting for the sender of a threatening message to the wife of Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, after their young son was attacked at a shopping centre in Putrajaya earlier this week.

Sinar Harian cited Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar saying the wife of the Pandan MP had lodged a report yesterday.

“As a result, police will work with several relevant agencies to trace the owner of the phone number in question,” he said.

“The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code,” he added.

Under Section 507 which handles “criminal intimidation by anonymous communication”, one shall be punished with prison up until two years if found guilty, on top of punishment prescribed by Section 506 which handles criminal intimidation.

Under Section 506, a guilty person can be imprisoned up to seven years if the threat causes death or grievous hurt.

Shazel also said the police have also recorded a statement from the doctor who treated the boy to help with the probe.

Yesterday, Rafizi said that a group of whistleblowers had approached him last week with information on a scandal, and alleged that an attack on his son was meant to stop him from pursuing the matter.

He said in his opinion this was a strategy to ensure that he drops the matter altogether.

Rafizi said police were investigating the possible link between the attack and his work, which he believes is connected.

He explained that his son will need repeated blood tests over six months to rule out drugs, poison, or viral infections.

Yesterday, Shazeli said the police have tightened security measures for Rafizi following the attack.