JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 15 — A preschool pupil who suffered serious head injuries, believed to have fallen after being pushed by a friend at a school in the state on Monday, is receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) after undergoing more than seven hours of surgery.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairperson Khairin-Nisa Ismail@Md On said the surgery was performed to relieve bleeding in the girl’s head, and she is now under close observation at the hospital.

It was understood that the incident occurred when the girl was accompanying her mother, a preschool teacher, who was preparing the stage for the school-level birthday celebration programme. The girl was later reported to have fallen at the school assembly area at about 6.45pm.

“While playing with her friends, the girl fell, but appeared to be in normal condition with no visible injuries. However, she was later found unconscious at around 2am,” she said in a statement.

The victim was rushed to Mersing Hospital before being referred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital, where examinations revealed fractures and bleeding in her head.

Earlier, Khairin-Nisa visited the victim’s family at the hospital, accompanied by state Social Welfare Department director Ahmad Hashim Selamat and state Education Department director Mohd Hanafi Samad.

“May this little girl make a full recovery, and may her family be given the strength to face this test. Let us all pray for the best,” she said. — Bernama