PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government has approved a one-off financial award for civil servants who pursue and obtain higher recognised academic qualifications at their own expense while in service.

He said the incentives would benefit more than 91,672 public servants.

“The government has agreed to provide the Academic Recognition Award as a form of financial incentive to officers who begin and complete their studies, and attain higher recognised academic qualifications while in service, using their own funds.

“For this purpose, the government has allocated RM75.7 million, which will benefit 91,672 civil servants across all service schemes,” he said during his speech at the 20th Civil Service Premier Assembly (MAPPA XX) today.

He added that recipients will receive RM1,250 for a doctoral degree, RM1,000 for a master’s degree, RM750 for a bachelor’s degree, and RM500 for a diploma or equivalent qualification.

However, he noted that the awarding of the HPA is subject to stipulated conditions.