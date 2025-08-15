PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on Malaysia’s enforcement agencies to take firm and decisive action against all forms of threats to the nation’s stability, including bullying, criminal intimidation, and acts of violence.

He said that democracy remains the cornerstone of the country’s governance and warned that extremist behaviour, arrogance, and incivility must be stopped through a united effort across all sectors.

“... bullying, degrading others based on race, lineage, skin colour, or any basis, must and shall be stopped with the full force of our collective will,” he said in his address at the 20th edition of the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) gathering here today.

The annual event serves as a key platform for the Prime Minister to engage directly with civil servants and communicate his aspirations for the nation.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Cabinet ministers, including Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz were in attendance.

The prime minister’s remarks come amid growing concerns about social cohesion, inclusivity, and rising intolerance in the public sphere.

Citing recent incidents such as the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir and the Jalur Gemilang blunder, Anwar said certain quarters are exploiting these issues to raise the political temperature in the country.

As such, he said clear directives have been given to enforcement bodies to take appropriate action, including against high-profile individuals or political figures.

“Firm action must and shall be taken. If there are individuals entrusted with responsibility but unwilling to act, let me know. We will replace them with those of strong principles.

“This is not a popularity contest. It’s not about who can attract more attention. This is about saving the country,” he stressed.

Anwar also reminded the audience of the dangers of inaction, referring to past national tragedies and racial tensions that began with minor provocations.

“We’ve seen the seeds of division before. Today, it may be a flag, but before this, it was fake news and hoaxes. We must not allow this. We cannot let it happen again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar also reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of his Madani Government to protect the safety and rights of all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, or social background.

“Every citizen — whether young or old, rich or poor, regardless of race — must be guaranteed safety. This is our responsibility, and we will defend it,” he stressed, adding that the Madani Government will not compromise when it comes to public safety and unity.

He also called on the public to allow enforcement agencies to carry out their duties without interference or premature judgment, particularly in ongoing investigations.

“In any investigation, let’s leave it to the enforcement authorities to do their job. Don’t jump to conclusions… accusing people just because they’re children of VVIPs or certain individuals.

“Who are we to decide without due process? If that’s the case, we might as well shut down the police stations if we think we can deliver verdicts without investigation. There must be swift, fair, and transparent investigations, not reckless accusations,” he chided.

Anwar also reiterated that all investigations in the country must be based on facts, conducted fairly, and in accordance with existing laws.

On a broader note, the prime minister said Malaysia’s long-standing peace and development have been built on a foundation of mutual respect among its diverse communities, and that these values should always be upheld by every citizen of this country.

“We remain peaceful because despite our differences — in race, religion, culture, and customs — we share a deep love for this country and hold firmly to the principle of karamah insaniah (human dignity),” he said.

Prior to this, Anwar, as the Chairman of Asean, successfully brokered an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, a major diplomatic achievement that underscores Asean’s spirit of cooperation. — Bernama