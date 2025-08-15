KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said today that he has been called by the federal police to give his statement tonight over the protest he led on the display of Jalur Gemilang in Kepala Batas, Penang yesterday.

He said he was called to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur at 11pm.

“If this is the price I must pay to defend the honour of this nation, I am willing and will fight to the very end.

“As for fearing their lot — never!!! No fear, no surrender!!!” he posted on Facebook.

Earlier, the Attorney General’s Chambers warned Malaysians against vigilantism in cases involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang, amid furore over Umno Youth’s protest in Kepala Batas.

The AGC also warned the public against provoking or issuing threats against the individuals or organisations concerned.

It added members of the public must not assume the role of the authorities, such as ordering the removal of flags or seizing materials without legal power.

This morning, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the protest amounted to bullying and intimidation of the trader and a subversion of the rule of law.

Loke had instructed its youth wings nationwide to lodge police reports against the Umno Youth protest under Section 503 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Section 504 for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and Section 505 for statements conducing to public mischief.

Party secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said reports would also be made under Section 507B of the Penal Code for causing harassment, distress, fear or anxiety, and Section 507C for uttering words likely to cause such effects.

Yesterday, the police had urged the cancellation of a planned gathering in Bertam over the issue of Malaysian flag, to prevent any confrontation between opposing groups.

Umno Youth however proceeded with its protest, with hundreds attending, along with a counter-protest by civil society Lawyers for Liberty.