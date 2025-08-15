KANGAR, Aug 15 — PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin has not ruled out the possibility of PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN) accepting MCA and MIC, saying they are open to negotiations.

He said both the Islamist party and the coalition have been invited to discuss the matter with both Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties.

“I believe we are already moving towards negotiations, and these talks are open to any party. Anyone who wants to work with us can enter into discussions.

“I see MCA and MIC as being able to contribute positively to PN,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Hashim said this is a positive development, and PAS is always open to working with other parties as long as it does not conflict with our principles.

Earlier this month, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said the party is open to talks with other parties, as it seeks to rebuild following a more weakened position after the 15th general election.

Deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan was also previously quoted saying the party will decide on its direction during its annual general meeting in October as it feels like an “unwanted guest” in this government.

Besides PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PN already has the Malaysian Indian People's Party and Gerakan as its component parties.