KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The High Court here will hear the defamation suit filed by former environment and water minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man against former economy minister Datuk Seri Mohd Rafizi Ramli over six days in September, beginning Sept 8.

The suit, filed on Nov 17, 2022, relates to statements allegedly defamatory concerning the approval of several projects, including a flood mitigation project, awarded to a company.

Lawyer Yusfarizal Yussoff, representing Tuan Ibrahim, said Judge Datuk Aliza Sulaiman has set Sept 8, 9, 10, 11, 29, and 30 for the trial.

This was also confirmed by lawyer Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha, representing Mohd Rafizi.

Neither of the two former ministers was present at today’s proceedings, which were conducted in chambers.

In his statement of claim, Tuan Ibrahim alleged that Rafizi made defamatory statements against him at two press conferences at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, which were streamed live on the defendant’s YouTube account, on Jan 7 and 9, 2022.

The statements allegedly implied that he was involved in approving a project worth RM2 billion for the Sungai Langat flood mitigation project, as well as a sewage treatment plant and sewerage pipe network projects in Kinta and Petaling Jaya, bringing the total value to more than RM2.3 billion. — Bernama