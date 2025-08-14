KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Financial losses from online scams amounted to RM1.12 billion between January and June this year.

According to a written reply published on the Parliament website, the Home Ministry said that to curb such crimes, the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC), in operation since October 12, 2022, has been strengthened as a one-stop centre and has been operating round the clock since July 1.

This allows victims to lodge reports directly via the 997 hotline without having to go to a police station.

“After nearly three years of administrative operation, the Prime Minister, while chairing a special meeting of the National Cyber Security Committee (JKSN), agreed that the NSRC should be placed under the purview of the Home Ministry and led by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” the reply stated.

The response was to a question from R. Yuneswaran (PH–Segamat), who asked about the total financial losses suffered by Malaysians due to online scams up to July this year.

The ministry added that other measures to curb scams include international cooperation, proposals to amend the Penal Code to address cybercrime cases, and the Semakmule 2.0 portal initiative to help the public check the status of bank accounts, phone numbers and companies potentially involved in fraudulent activities. — Bernama