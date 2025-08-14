KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) has reportedly rejected cooperation with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the upcoming state election, saying it is unwilling to shoulder a “liability” despite Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) decision to work with the coalition.

Sabah BN information chief Datuk Suhaimi Nasir said joining forces with GRS would drag it into issues currently affecting the state ruling coalition.

“We’re not against unity. We also want to work together. But if we join forces, we will also get entangled in issues of corruption, governance problems, and all sorts of lies,” he was quoted telling Utusan Malaysia yesterday.

“If we unite, they will become our liability. During the campaign, are we expected to protect those with problems? The people are already angry over water, electricity and road issues. How are we supposed to respond?”

The Sabah government was recently mired in a corruption scandal involving the mining licences.

Most recently, it was rocked by the death of student Zara Qairina Mahathir in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha, Papar from alleged bullying.

Suhaimi reportedly said the possibility of multi-cornered contests in the state election could deepen the trust deficit towards political leaders.

“So if this happens, it’s clear the people will lose confidence — where exactly is Sabah headed? In what direction? This is not about national or local parties, because we are still under the same leadership,” he said.

“In the end, there will be public perception that they shouldn’t bother to vote. If these issues are not resolved quickly, the people will conclude they have lost faith in the government,” he said.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has reiterated that the GRS Supreme Council has agreed to maintain its current formula of cooperation with PH for the upcoming state election.

The GRS chairman said history has shown that a state government needs a strong relationship with the federal government to ensure stability and economic growth.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also said yesterday that seat negotiations between the party and PH for the state election have been finalised.