KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The government has recovered RM29.7 billion linked to 1MDB and SRC International since the establishment of the Assets Recovery Trust Account in December 2018, the Finance Ministry said

In a written reply to Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, it said RM10.9 billion of the recovered amount was accumulated between 2022 and 30 June 2025.

As of July 31, RM42.17 billion has been channelled to 1MDB for debt payments and company commitments.

This includes RM15.44 billion from the Ministry of Finance and Minister of Finance Incorporated in shareholder advances or loans.

Another RM26.73 billion came from recovered 1MDB assets.

A total of RM28.93 billion was used to repay 1MDB’s principal debt, while RM13.24 billion covered interest and other obligations.

“As of now, the remaining 1MDB debt involving principal and interest payments for the Sukuk IMTN until 2039 amounts to RM9.02 billion, comprising RM5 billion in principal and RM4.02 billion in interest,” it said.

The ministry said recovering misappropriated 1MDB and SRC funds remains a complex and lengthy process involving international cooperation and legal proceedings.

It stressed the government’s commitment to maximising returns to settle all outstanding debts and obligations within the set timeframe.