KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Armed Forces of the Philippines has criticised a YouTube video spreading disinformation over an alleged stand-off with the Royal Malaysian Navy over contested Sabah waters and fishing rights.

It had accused the 12-minute YouTube video by a little-known channel known as “InfoSpark Hub” of being fabricated, aimed at worsening the relationship between the two neighbours.

“This is entirely fabricated – no such incident occurred,” it said in a statement as reported by Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP).

“It intends to strain our 60-year diplomatic ties with Malaysia, erode public trust in the [armed forces], and provoke unnecessary tensions.”

The video had used artificial intelligence-generated images and alleged that patrol corvette BRP Magat Salamat was blocked by its Malaysian counterpart KD Pahang on Monday, ending only after tense negotiations.

The video also cited renewed tensions over Malaysia’s November protest against Philippine laws claiming Sabah, an issue dating back to the 1963 annexation by the United Kingdom despite protests from the Sultanate of Sulu.

The YouTube channel has around 3,000 followers, and was only started in June 13 this year.

Its other videos were similarly themed on Southeast Asian geopolitics, with eight out of 10 most popular ones commenting on the Philippines.

SCMP quoted the Philippine Navy saying on Monday it was actually vessel BRP Antonio Luna that arrived in Malaysia on Saturday for the 3rd Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise hosted by the Royal Malaysian Navy in Penang from Friday to August 22.

It said the exercise aims to “strengthen collaboration and mutual understanding among Asean navies through harbour activities and a series of at-sea exercises addressing maritime security challenges”.

A separate bilateral exercise with Malaysian sailors will be held from August 25 to 29 to “further enhance maritime security cooperation through joint planning, navigation, and tactical engagements at sea”.

“This deployment represents more than a routine operational task,” the Philippine Navy’s vice-commander Major General Edwin Amadar was quoted saying.

“It is the expression of the Philippine Navy’s unwavering commitment to fostering regional maritime cooperation, advancing interoperability with our partner navies, and contributing to the collective pursuit of peace, stability, and security in the maritime domain.”

SCMP quoted digital creator Jon Limjap claiming the clip was “Chinese propaganda running full throttle to save face from the Chinese boat collisions”, while Australia-based defence and security analyst Max Montero pointed out how “the information warfare is getting intensified”.