KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A total of 82,076 pieces of immoral content on social media were taken down by platform providers between Jan 1, 2022, and July 1 this year following requests by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The Ministry of Communications, in a written reply to Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit) posted on the Parliament’s website, said the removed content violated the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) as well as other existing laws.

Other actions taken include the blocking of the Facebook page named Grup Budak-Budak Sekolah Rendah, which was found to contain elements that violated Section 233 of Act 588, including child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

In response to Muhammad Ismi’s question on the existence of immoral service offerings on social media apps, the ministry explained that those actions were part of joint anti-vice enforcement operations under Ops Pedo and Ops Noda, aimed at curbing the spread of inappropriate content on digital and social media platforms.

The ministry clarified that content removals are subject to the assessment and discretion of social media platforms, based on their respective community guidelines and the application of relevant local laws.

“In addition to social media filtering, the government, through MCMC, has also implemented blocks and restrictions on applications offering immoral services on platforms such as Google Play and Apple Store,” the reply stated.

However, the ministry noted that control over content on such platforms remains under the policies of their respective providers, which are foreign-owned and operated outside Malaysia.

From Jan 1, 2022, to July 1, 2025, social media platforms also removed 37,845 instances of false information and 7,846 posts linked to the sensitive 3R issues (race, religion, and royalty) upon MCMC’s request.

In a separate response to Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar), the ministry said these actions included the takedown of politically driven troll accounts that manipulated information to provoke racial and religious tensions.

“All takedown actions are executed in accordance with existing legislation, regardless of an individual’s political affiliation or beliefs, to ensure that freedom of expression is not abused,” the ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed that MCMC works closely with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in enforcing Act 588 and related laws.

“Action may be taken against any individual under Section 233 of Act 588 for misusing applications or social media services to create and disseminate false or offensive content, with the intent to annoy, harass or harm others,” it added. — Bernama