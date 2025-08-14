KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to attempting to kill a policeman by running him over with a four-wheel drive vehicle, causing injuries.

Muhammad Farhan Baharudin, 34, was charged with committing the offence against Corporal Mohamad Sallehin Ab Rahman, 35, resulting in the victim suffering an abrasion wound on his right knee, bruising on his right elbow and bruising on the right lower chest wall — injuries which could have been fatal.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Ampang–Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (AKLEH) exit to Jalan Tun Razak at 9.05am on August 8 this year.

The charge, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine, or up to 20 years’ imprisonment if injury is caused, upon conviction.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to a nearby police station once a month. The court set October 6 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Zaberi appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Fikah Sanusi represented the accused. — Bernama