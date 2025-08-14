KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Lawyers representing the family of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir have urged the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to prosecute anybody found bullying her, after the police indicated that its investigation is considering such a possibility.

Following remarks by a statement yesterday by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M Kumar, they said additional investigation should occur if there is no strong or sufficient evidence to prosecute for bullying.

“In such circumstances, the inquest should proceed in parallel with the further investigations. Prosecution can then follow later,” lawyer Shahlan Jufri said in the joint statement yesterday.

Shahlan said if the evidence alluded to by the police is admissible in court, the AGC should prosecute the individuals identified for committing bullying under Section 507D(2) of the Penal Code.

Section 507D(2) states that anybody who provoked someone to suicide can be punished with imprisonment for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

Shahlan also said that the police’s remarks have disproved the alleged “plot twist” that went viral several weeks ago alleging that their client, Noraidah Lamat — Zara Qairina’s mother — was behind the death.

“That so-called plot twist was an evil and vile narrative concocted to defame our client and Zara,” he said.

He also appealed to anyone with information that could assist police investigations to come forward and thanked the police and public for their support and prayers.

Yesterday, the AGC decided to hold an inquest into the death of Zara Qairina after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the police earlier this week.

In addition, Kumar said the investigation will now focus on possible criminal elements, including bullying.

Kumar said the post-mortem confirmed that Zara Qairina died from severe brain injury due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain caused by a fall, consistent with the initial diagnosis.

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17 after being found severely injured and unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4am on July 16.