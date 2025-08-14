SEOUL, Aug 14 — Passengers on AirAsia X Flight D7 506 from Kuala Lumpur to Seoul’s Incheon International Airport experienced a delay of over two hours after the aircraft was diverted to Gimpo International Airport due to adverse weather and air traffic congestion.

Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the flight, originally scheduled to arrive at Incheon at 7.50pm on August 13, landed at Gimpo — approximately 40km away — at 8.08pm.

Passengers reported confusion on board, with some claiming the cabin crew appeared unaware of the diversion until passengers pointed it out.

“A passenger mentioned we were at Gimpo, not Incheon, and even the crew looked surprised and asked us to confirm,” said a 38-year-old passenger surnamed Kim.

“Once the crew realised it really was Gimpo, they became visibly flustered. Many passengers had already begun taking out their luggage, thinking we had arrived.”

Passengers were reportedly given conflicting explanations, including turbulence and fuel shortage.

A video recorded on board captured a flight attendant saying the plane had “run low on fuel” and that the landing at Gimpo was an emergency measure.

AirAsia X later clarified the situation in an official statement, confirming that the diversion was due to adverse weather conditions and air traffic congestion at Incheon.

The aircraft landed at Gimpo for refuelling before continuing to its original destination.

“This was an unforeseen situation caused by adverse weather in Incheon,” said AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail.

“Following the potential delay and the risk of landing with fuel below requirement, the aircraft was diverted to Gimpo International Airport in the interest of safety for refuelling.”

The aircraft departed Gimpo at 10.03pm and arrived at Incheon at 10.56pm.

AirAsia X acknowledged a miscommunication in the cabin crew’s announcement upon landing and said the captain had clarified the diversion and apologised to passengers.

The airline also pledged to review its onboard communication protocols and announced it would offer travel vouchers as a goodwill gesture to affected guests.

“We thank our guests for their understanding and cooperation during this operational adjustment, which was necessary to ensure the safety of everyone on board,” the statement read.

Gimpo International Airport is located about 15km west of central Seoul, while Incheon is roughly 50km away.