KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — After a Jalur Gemilang with the wrong number of stripes was posted on the Terengganu Umno Youth Facebook page, its chief, Tengku Haphiz Tengku Putera, has apologised for the blunder.

In a video uploaded on Facebook last night, Tengku Haphiz said the mistake was made by a freelance designer who had been affected by recent flag-related incidents.

“For your information, the designer who created this poster was affected by the recent issue involving the inverted Jalur Gemilang, and coincidentally, his own oversight was unintentional,” he said.

Tenku Haphiz said that he said he would not defend the designer, and would leave the investigation of the matter to the authorities.

“I want to reiterate that we will not compromise on this matter. I take full responsibility as the Terengganu Umno Youth chief to apologise,” he said.

Yesterday, a design posted on the Terengganu Umno Youth Facebook page drew criticism after it featured a Jalur Gemilang with the wrong number of stripes in a campaign seeking justice for 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The post has since been taken down, and replaced with a corrected version.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh responded to the issue by saying that there was no hypocrisy on the matter.

“How we pushed for an investigation and heavy punishment for the man who flew the flag upside-down, we are also asking for the same for the individual responsible for making this poster,” he said.

The issue follows recent controversy that began when a 59-year-old hardware shop owner in Kepala Batas, Penang, came under scrutiny after a short video showed the Jalur Gemilang hanging upside down outside his shop.

In response, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh initially threatened to conduct a “class” to teach the shopkeeper the proper way to display the national flag, should no legal action be taken by today

The following day, however, he cancelled plans for the “flag class” after DAP announced it would sponsor and install a giant Jalur Gemilang at the shop, but said he would still attend to see if it was displayed correctly.