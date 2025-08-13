KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Several tour companies in Tawau, Sabah, previously believed to be locally owned, have been found to be run by Chinese investors and linked to illegal activities, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has revealed.

He said some operators had built overwater chalets without permits, run aquaculture farms without approval, and set up unlicensed homestays on agricultural or livestock land.

The findings came after a joint enforcement operation in Tawau involving the ministry’s Tourism Licensing and Enforcement Division, the Immigration Department, the Royal Malaysia Police and other agencies.

“I have received numerous complaints about irregularities and illegal activities at tourist sites, which are damaging the safety reputation of Malaysia’s tourism industry,” Tiong said in a Facebook post today.

Operating without proper certification, he warned, posed serious safety and management risks, and could lead to tragedy if accidents occur.

Tiong urged local authorities to act swiftly, investigate suspicious operations and shut down businesses without valid licences.

While welcoming foreign investment in tourism, he stressed it must be done legally and in full compliance with Malaysian laws.

“Welcoming investors does not mean turning a blind eye. Whether they are from China or anywhere else, those involved in illegal activities, malpractice or the misuse of rental licences to evade the law will not be tolerated,” he said.

He added that tour operators found to have broken the law could face permanent licence revocation if there was firm evidence.

Local tourism operators and workers were also reminded not to risk their livelihoods by leasing or lending their licences.

During the Tawau operation, enforcement teams inspected 30 buses and tourist vehicles, 15 tourism business premises, 40 boats and four jetties, issuing nine summonses.

Tiong said he personally joined inspections of buses, tour guides and tour package counters at the airport, and issued fines to several tour groups and buses suspected of offences.

Sea patrols were also conducted, with enforcement teams boarding five boats and finding some over capacity, without valid permits or carrying unverified documents. Roadblocks were set up to check bus permits and driving licences, while premises and moored vessels were inspected for valid licences, documentation and safety equipment.

Tiong said Malaysia’s tourism sector was vital to the economy and the safety reputation of the industry must be safeguarded without compromise.