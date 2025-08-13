KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 13 — A Standard Two pupil at a primary school here sustained a fractured orbital bone and broken nose after allegedly being assaulted by a group of schoolmates on July 30.

The incident came to light when the boy returned home around 4 pm with bleeding and bruises on his face.

According to his mother, the boy was attacked by several students who held his arms and punched him in the face until he fell.

“I brought him to a private clinic, where X-rays confirmed the injuries. He was then referred to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu,” she told reporters today.

The boy, the second of three siblings, underwent surgery this morning to repair the nasal fracture.

His mother said this was not the first time her son had been bullied. In June, he suffered an eye injury after being hit with a rock, but no police report was lodged at the time. However, following the latest, more serious incident, she has decided to take legal action.

She added that the school met with the parents of the pupils involved on Monday to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor confirmed receiving a police report. Preliminary investigations suggest the incident stemmed from teasing among the pupils.

“The case has been referred to the school management and the Kuala Terengganu District Education Office (PPD) for further action,” he said. — Bernama