KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The retail prices of RON97 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia have been reduced by four sen, now set at RM3.13 and RM2.90 per litre respectively, for Aug 14 to 20.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that during the same period, the retail price of diesel will remain at RM2.15 per litre in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

It said the retail price of RON95 petrol will remain at RM2.05 per litre.

MOF said the price adjustments are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor global oil price trends and take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement read. — Bernama