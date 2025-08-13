KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has claimed that an assault on his 12-year-old son in Putrajaya was a deliberate warning aimed at silencing him, but vowed he will “not bow to any threats” and will continue his duties as usual.

In a statement today, Rafizi said the incident happened at around 1.45pm when his wife and son were getting into their car after leaving a shopping mall in Putrajaya.

“Suddenly, a man grabbed my son and jabbed him with a syringe,” he said, adding that checks revealed two men on a motorcycle had been tailing his wife’s car.

“In my view, the assault had been planned in advance.”

He described the assailants as wearing all black and full-face helmets, saying they had been “lying in wait” and rushed to attack at the “right moment.”

His son was immediately taken to UPM Hospital for treatment, he added.

Police arrived shortly after the incident and statements have been taken from the family. Rafizi said further details should come from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and UPM Hospital.

“In all my years as a politician and public figure, this is the first time my family has been the target of such an assault and threat. I believe this assault was intended as a warning for me to stop speaking out on certain issues,” he said.

Rafizi expressed gratitude to the PDRM and UPM Hospital for their swift assistance and thanked supporters for their messages.

“God willing, while I will be taking further steps to strengthen security measures, I will not bow to any threats and will continue to carry out my duties as usual,” he said.

Earlier today, it was reported that Rafizi’s son was assaulted at a mall car park in Putrajaya.

The former economy minister confirmed the incident via WhatsApp to Malaysiakini and said his son was currently in hospital where he was “undergoing check and will be under observation”.