PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded statements from two individuals to assist in investigations related to the viral video alleged to have mocked and disrespected the national anthem, Negaraku.

According to MCMC’s statement released today, one mobile phone and one SIM card were seized from the two individuals during the statement-recording session held at the MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya yesterday.

“MCMC will not compromise with any party that mocks or belittles the national anthem, in line with Section 8 of the National Anthem Act 1968, which mandates that all citizens must show respect for the anthem,” the statement read.

The MCMC also reminded the public to always show due respect to Negaraku as a symbol of loyalty and love for the country, and to refrain from any actions that could be interpreted as disrespectful toward the national anthem.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama