SEREMBAN, Aug 13 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has allocated RM10.14 million to Negeri Sembilan this year under the Restoration, Conservation, Renovation and Upgrading Programme (PPUN), as part of efforts to preserve heritage and strengthen the state’s tourism sector.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the allocation reflects the federal government’s holistic and strategic commitment to ensuring the state’s heritage, tourism and cultural identity are preserved, elevated and developed.

Aminuddin said 18 tourism and conservation projects have been approved under PPUN in districts including Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jelebu and Tampin.

“All these projects will breathe new life into the state’s tourism destinations and reinforce the Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 campaign,” he told reporters here today.

According to him, one of the key projects is the RM1.2 million conservation and relocation of Masjid Lama Parit Istana to the Masjid Tanjung Beringin area, aimed at preserving Islamic history and traditional Malay architecture.

He said RM800,000 has been allocated to upgrade Masjid Tanjung Beringin, transforming the mosque into a more inclusive and conducive heritage and worship centre, as well as improving the lighting and landscape of the Port Dickson Clock Tower.

“(Other projects include) the maintenance of landmarks at the Sunggala Roundabout, the Lukut-Sepang junction and the Port Dickson gateway (as well as) development of ecotourism at the Gunung Datuk Eco Forest Park, Kenaboi State Park and Ulu Bendul Eco Forest Park.

“RM500,000 has been allocated to upgrade the Pulau Burung jetty and the watchtower (phase two), which will create new opportunities for the maritime tourism sector and biodiversity conservation,” he said.

Aminuddin said that based on Tourism Malaysia’s accommodation survey, the state recorded a significant rise in international tourist arrivals last year, with 0.46 million visitors compared to 0.34 million in 2023, an increase of 35.1 per cent.

He added that the increase placed Negeri Sembilan sixth among 13 states and three Federal Territories, making it one of Malaysia’s emerging tourism destinations. — Bernama