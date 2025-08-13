KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — All mosques and surau under the supervision of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI), have been instructed to hold ‘solat hajat’ (prayer of need) and Yasin recitation sessions tomorrow, for the late Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that the initiative reflects the solidarity, prayers, and heartfelt remembrance of Muslims as one big family, especially for the Form One student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha, in Papar, Sabah.

He added that the prayers also seek Allah SWT’s blessings, forgiveness of all sins, and to grant Zara Qairina a place among the faithful.

“May the prayers bring peace to the family members and serve as a source of rewards for the deceased,” he said, in a statement, last night.

Last Friday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said that the body of Zara Qairina needed to be exhumed, to allow a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

The AGC added that further police investigations were necessary, to ensure a thorough examination of all aspects of the case.

Following this, on Saturday, the teenager’s body was exhumed from the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang, and taken to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for the post-mortem. Her remains were reburied at the same cemetery early Monday morning.

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17.

The student had been taken to the hospital after being found severely injured and unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory, in Papar, at 4 am on July 16. — Bernama