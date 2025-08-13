KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Ministry of Health has approved an allocation of RM1.05 million to carry out minor works and improvements at the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, said the allocation would cover the additional needs for the surgical ward, as well as for medical and non-medical assets required by the hospital.

“This allocation is for urgent applications needed by the hospital and its patients here,” he told reporters after a visit to the Duchess of Kent Hospital yesterday adding that improvements from this allocation also include adding more chairs for patient waiting areas, as well as replacing mattresses and pillows.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said he is on an intensive three-day visit, starting yesterday, to 22 health facilities across six districts in Sabah.

“Earlier, we went to the Karamunting Health Clinic and now we are at the Duchess of Kent Hospital. I just listened to an excellent presentation from the hospital’s director, Dr Mohd Fahmie Othman. I have learned about the needs and facility constraints at this hospital, and I am committed to providing ‘adequacy’,” he said.

In addition, he wants the services at health clinics to be strengthened to reduce overcrowding at major hospitals like the Duchess of Kent Hospital. This includes moving minor surgeries to health clinics with the involvement of specialists. — Bernama