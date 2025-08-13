IPOH, Aug 13 — The Perak government plans to establish temporary shelters for stray animals to address the issue of abandoned animal populations.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the state is working closely with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to identify suitable locations for the purpose.

“These shelters will be run by NGOs with the state facilitating the process at minimal cost, while we look for adoption centres and other solutions.

“The shelters will provide a place to care for stray animals, especially those involved in complaints. We hope more parties will continue to work with us,” she said at a press conference after officiating the 2025 Perak Pawsitive Initiative for the Kinta district here today.

Earlier, the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, graced the event’s opening ceremony and visited the exhibition booths at the Malaysian Red Crescent Hall in Ipoh.

Also present were the wife of Perak Menteri Besar, Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, and Ipoh Timur member of parliament Howard Lee Chuan How.

Sandrea said the initiative is necessary as the growing population of stray animals is often linked to owners who do not neuter their pets, leading to unplanned litters and eventually abandoned animals that disrupt public order.

“As of April this year, the 15 local authorities in the state received 1,421 dog-related complaints, which shows the seriousness of the problem. The state hopes this awareness campaign will continue to gain momentum,” she said.

She said the state government has conducted a subsidised neutering campaign, public awareness programmes through the Friends of Pawsitive Initiative platform, as well as photography and art competitions, and pet adoption drives to address the issue.

As of June 23, 2025, a total of 301 dogs and 254 cats have been neutered, and 498 local authority licences have been issued under the initiative. — Bernama