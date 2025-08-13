KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will conduct engagement sessions with all stakeholders to explain the current guidelines for handling bullying offences, said Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the move was in response to one of the four demands in the #JusticeForZara memorandum submitted to the ministry by a group of student activists here yesterday.

“The ministry is also open to views and suggestions to improve the existing guidelines,” she said in a Facebook post.

On the demand for a comprehensive reform of the national education system, particularly in relation to bullying issues, Fadhlina said the ministry had announced several important measures to enhance safety in all educational institutions under its purview.

“This includes conducting safety audits, improving the bullying complaint system, setting up a safety reform committee, taking stern action such as suspending and expelling students involved in bullying, and ensuring psychosocial support aspects are strengthened at every level,” she said.

On the demand to make mandatory and periodic training for all teachers, administrators and wardens on crisis intervention, student emotional management and professional procedures in handling bullying complaints, Fadhlina said training aspects would continue to be enhanced to ensure the readiness of school administrators, teachers and wardens.

She also said that all educational institutions under the ministry’s purview must comply with the guidelines for tackling bullying offences.

Regarding the demand for the MOE to provide an open explanation to the public about the case of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, she said the ministry would fully cooperate with the police investigation, and updates on the case would be communicated periodically by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“The MOE welcomes PDRM’s initiative to set up a special task force to handle the case involving the late Zara Qairina,” said Fadhlina, who met with the representatives of the student activists in Parliament to further discuss all concerns raised in the memorandum. — Bernama