KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — All 59 Henry Gurney School inmates who sat for the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with 40 per cent obtaining at least one A, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said.

He said the achievement was the result of coordinated efforts by school authorities, teaching staff and the implementation of targeted academic intervention and rehabilitation programmes aimed at shaping positive character among the inmates.

As of July 9, there were 655 inmates undergoing rehabilitation at the four Henry Gurney Schools nationwide — 412 at the Telok Mas facility in Melaka; 92 at Keningau, Sabah; 142 at Puncak Borneo, Sarawak; and nine female inmates at the Kota Kinabalu school in Sabah.

Apart from academic results, Shamsul Anuar said that up to June 30, a total of 153 inmates had participated in nationally recognised Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses under the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) framework.

"These programmes are in line with the core objective of rehabilitation, to provide young offenders with a second chance so they can return to society as responsible, productive and principled individuals,” he said in response to Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zakri had asked about the number of students at Henry Gurney Schools in 2025 and to elaborate on the schools’ success in educating them.

In addition to education and vocational training, the Prisons Department also offers counselling services through a correctional guidance module delivered by guidance counsellors and psychology officers to help inmates develop their potential, Shamsul Anuar said. — Bernama