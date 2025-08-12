SEREMBAN, Aug 12 — A 28-year-old man died from stab wounds to the chest in front of a house at Taman Seri Pagi in Senawang near here yesterday evening.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the incident stemmed from a disagreement between the victim and the suspect during the 6.50 pm incident.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife, causing death. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene at 7.28 pm by a medical officer from the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ),” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Hatta said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene with the help of residents at the housing estate and police seized a knife.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code (for murder) and the motive for the incident was still under investigation. The suspect would be remanded until Aug 18 starting today.

Meanwhile, a 66-year-old neighbour in the housing estate said he heard the victim’s father scream and rushed out to see what was happening.

“I saw the victim covered in blood, many neighbours also came out… I and the residents helped tie the suspect up with rope so he wouldn’t get away,” he said. — Bernama