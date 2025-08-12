SHAH ALAM, Aug 12 — A new judge will preside over former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s defamation suit against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, following a reassignment of the case.

According to Free Malaysia Today, lawyer Alliff Benjamin Suhaimi, representing Anwar, said Judicial Commissioner Zaharah Hussain — who was scheduled to hear the matter next week — had informed the parties that a replacement judge would be appointed.

“She told us that a new judge would be assigned to take over the case and fix trial dates,” Alliff was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Zaharah had previously fixed the trial for August 18 to 20.

Lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali, acting for Dr Mahathir, reportedly confirmed that the parties will appear before the new judge on August 18, adding that the remaining trial dates have not been vacated.

Zaharah is the second judge to be assigned after Justice Jamhirah Ali recused herself due to family ties with one of the lawyers.

Dr Mahathir is suing Anwar for defamation over remarks made at a PKR congress on March 18, 2023.

In his court filing, Dr Mahathir claims Anwar’s speech implied that he was a “scoundrel” who had accumulated wealth, avoided taxes, enriched his family, and fostered racial division — allegations he denies.

He is seeking RM150 million in damages, a retraction, and a public apology, saying the remarks damaged his reputation and caused personal and political losses.