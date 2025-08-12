PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 — Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Bakar has urged civil servants to communicate in clear, simple language and avoid what he calls ‘bahasa Putrajaya’ — overly technical or convoluted jargon — when explaining government issues and policies, especially to target groups.

Citing the Sales and Service Tax (SST) as an example, he said complex language can create a communication gap.

“For instance, when the SST issue arises, we tend to explain it as if we are speaking to professors, senior government officers or those with financial and accounting backgrounds. In reality, 85 per cent of people out there want plain, everyday language,” he said.

He was speaking at the ‘Reformasi Satu Kemestian’ (Reforms A Must) session, held in conjunction with the first anniversary of public service reforms here today. Also present were Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and nearly 1,000 civil servants.

Shamsul Azri urged civil servants to improve their communication methods so that the people, especially from lower-income groups, can understand the explanations behind various issues.

“In addressing communication between the upper, middle and lower groups, clear communication must be practised in the civil service. In meetings, I’ve stressed the importance of using simple language and avoiding too much ‘bahasa Putrajaya’,” he said.

To bridge the communication gap between the government and the people, Shamsul Azri directed all corporate communication units to refine their approaches.

“I advise everyone managing corporate communication units and leaders at various levels to speak in terms easily understood by grassroots communities. By doing this, we can narrow the communication gap.

“Many problems occur because of communication gaps between young, middle-aged and older groups. We must adapt our communication style so that everyone can understand clearly,” he said.

At the event, Shamsul Azri also launched four new Public Service Digitalisation Circulars aimed at streamlining government service delivery.

These included Public Service Digitalisation Circular No. 1 of 2025 — Management of Public Sector Agency Portals and Websites and Circular No. 2 of 2025 — Management of the Integrated Government Telecommunications Network Services (MyGovNet).

Also launched were Circular No. 3 of 2025 – Governance of Integrated Government Communication and Collaborative Services (MyGovUC) and Circular No. 4 of 2025 — Policy on Government Public Key Infrastructure Services (MyGPKI).

The introduction of these four circulars reflects the commitment of the National Digital Department (JDN) to better align government digital policies in a structured, integrated and effective manner.

This move strengthens digital governance and ensures that every government service is delivered faster, more securely and more responsively, in line with the aspirations of the Public Service Reform Agenda (ARPA), ILTIZAM aspirations and the vision of a Digital Nation. — Bernama