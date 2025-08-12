KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — DAP national advisor Lim Guan Eng today called on the Home Ministry to act against Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh over the latter’s conduct in connection with a controversy involving the upside-down display of the Jalur Gemilang in Penang.

In a press statement, Lim accused Dr Akmal of attempting to interfere in the administration of justice and pressuring the Attorney-General’s Chambers, while also “bullying” an elderly minority.

“Akmal must be stopped and the Home Ministry should act against him for violating the Rukun Negara, and posing a clear and present danger to national unity, harmony, the administration of justice and rule of law,” he said.

Lim also accused the Umno Youth chief of double standards by not taking similar action against government agencies, PAS or Umno Youth in Terengganu for the same offence.

The Bagan MP said Malaysians should respond peacefully to such incidents, including by distributing flags.

He noted that DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke had earlier announced plans to hand out 831 Jalur Gemilang at the Kepala Batas shop, describing it as a show of unity ahead of National Day.

The controversy began when a 59-year-old hardware shop owner in Kepala Batas, Penang, was investigated after the Jalur Gemilang was seen hanging upside-down outside his premises.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had announced plans to stage a protest at the shop, but the gathering did not proceed after police were stationed in the area and advised against it.

The shop owner has reportedly said it was an unintentional mistake made while measuring a flagpole, which he corrected soon after.