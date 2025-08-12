PETALING JAYA, Aug 12 — A British national working as an independent financial consultant pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of outraging the modesty of a man in a hotel room earlier this month.

Adekoya Oluwatoyosi Osideinde, 31, from Bath, United Kingdom, was charged with committing the act against a 47-year-old Indonesian man in a hotel room in Lorong Utara, here, at 8.34 am on Aug 2.

The charge was framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of these punishments, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Leong Hui did not offer bail, but lawyer R. Sivaraj, representing the accused, requested a lower bail on the grounds that his client supports his 70-year-old mother in the United Kingdom.

“My client is a tourist in Malaysia, and his tourist visa is still valid until September. He is also willing to accept any additional conditions that the court may impose,” said Sivaraj.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapha allowed the accused bail at RM6,000 with two Malaysian sureties and set Oct 2 for case mention. — Bernama