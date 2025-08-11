KUANTAN, Aug 10 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has decreed that all mosques and surau in the state hold a special solat hajat (prayer of need) for the late Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The Pahang royal household said in a Facebook post that the prayer is intended to seek guidance for the pursuit of justice in the case, and for the truth to be upheld.

“His Royal Highness also offered prayers that the parents and family of the deceased be granted resilience, strength, and patience in facing this trial,” read the statement.

Yesterday, Zara Qairina’s grave was exhumed and her remains taken to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Sabah for a post-mortem examination.

Zara Qairina, a 13-year-old Form One student at a religious secondary school in Papar, Sabah, was found unconscious near the school dormitory in the early hours of July 16 and died at the hospital the next day.

The incident, initially treated as an accidental fall, sparked widespread speculation of bullying and possible cover-up, compounded by concerns that no autopsy was performed before her initial burial.