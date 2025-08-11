SEMENYIH, Aug 11 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has assured that no individual will be protected if investigations into the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin uncover elements of bullying or criminal conduct.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the special committee investigating the 22-year-old Reserve Officer Training Unit (Palapes) cadet’s death is expected to complete its report soon.

“I have directed UTM to take all necessary measures and fully cooperate with the investigation. There will be no attempt to shield anyone if wrongdoing is found,” he told reporters after visiting Syamsul Haris’ mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, at her home here today.

Also present was UTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim.

Zambry also noted that priority should be given to expediting the committee’s report while ensuring that the family’s concerns are addressed.

Syamsul Haris, a second-semester Bachelor of Cyber Security student and the eldest of three siblings, died under unclear and suspicious circumstances while undergoing Palapes training at the Army Combat Training Centre (Pulada) in Ulu Tiram, Johor. He began training on July 26, which was scheduled to end on August 3.

Earlier, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced the formation of a joint investigation committee comprising the Ministries of Defence, Higher Education and Home Affairs.

The family has called for a transparent and fair investigation, including a second autopsy, following allegations by Ummu Haiman Bee that her son’s body showed bruises and injuries consistent with physical assault rather than a seizure.

“I want a transparent investigation. There were wounds on his chest, as if he was stabbed or struck with an object. His eyes were bruised. I strongly believe there was foul play, that he was beaten, tortured and assaulted until he died,” she said.

She also urged that the family’s lawyer, Datuk Naran Singh, be included in the ministry’s investigation committee. — Bernama