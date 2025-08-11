KUCHING, Aug 11 — Consumers in several areas here are expected to experience low water pressure or a temporary water supply disruption from 9pm on August 13 to 8am on August 14 due to pipeline repair works along Jalan Matang–Batu Kawa.

The affected areas are Jalan Matang (Kubah Ria to Mile 9), Taman Sri Harmoni, Jalan Sungai Tengah, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yakub, Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Haji Muhammad Salahuddin, Jalan Demak, Jalan Bako, Muara Tebas, Petra Jaya and surrounding JBALB areas.

In a statement today, Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd (SWSB) Southern Region Office said a 750mm diameter Mild Steel Cement Lined (MSCL) pumping main along Jalan Matang–Batu Kawa, near Emart Moyan, experienced its first-ever burst on August 6.

The incident affected the treated water supply to areas including Batu Kawa, Moyan, Jalan Batu Kawa–Malihah, Matang Jaya, Petra Jaya, Demak Laut, JBALB Semariang and surrounding areas.

SWSB Southern Region Office said its team responded promptly to isolate the leak, preventing further damage to the roadway, underground utilities and infrastructure.

Repair work was successfully completed on August 7, ahead of the initially scheduled timeline.

Following the repairs, immediate flushing was carried out to restore clean water supply to affected areas including Batu Kawa, Moyan, Matang Jaya, Petra Jaya and surrounding areas.

“Unscheduled repair works on the 1100mm diameter MSCL pumping main, which were temporarily halted at 3.30am on August 6 due to dewatering challenges, site conditions and technical constraints, are set to resume once all preparatory steps are completed.

“The pipeline was dislocated, with welding completed on approximately three-quarters of its circumference. Persistent leakage at the bottom section requires full rectification,” explained SWSB Southern Region Office.

To minimise delays, SWSB Southern Region Office has proactively fabricated the necessary fittings locally and is addressing the issues on-site.

These two pumping mains are supplying directly to the Bukit Siol reservoir. Reservoir levels at Bukit Siol, Datu Muda, Pending, and Mile 9 3/4 are being built up to satisfactory levels to prevent widespread water pressure issues during the repair process.

SWSB Southern Region Office said water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas and advised consumers to store sufficient water before the scheduled repair window.

It assured consumers that efforts are being made to minimise disruptions and restore a stable water supply, adding: “We appreciate your understanding and patience during this period.” — The Borneo Post