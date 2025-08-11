KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) today said it will open online bidding from August 15 for a special “SIS” vehicle registration plate series.

It will be held in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s reign in 2026.

“The bidding process is subject to the existing terms and conditions set under the JPJeBid System.

“Any successfully bid registration number must be registered to a vehicle within twelve months from the date of the official bidding results letter,” the department said in a statement.

JPJ said the “SIS” index stands for “Sultan Idris Shah” and honours the ninth Sultan of Selangor, marking the celebration of His Royal Highness’ 25 years on the throne next year.

The department said the bidding will be conducted via its JPJeBid system and will run from August 15 until 10pm on August 19, with results to be announced on the next day.

JPJ added that the online auction is open to all members of the public, in line with JPJ’s aim of providing a transparent and accessible platform for the purchase of special registration numbers.

“All are welcome to participate through JPJeBid as a medium to obtain their preferred registration number from the SIS series,” the department said.