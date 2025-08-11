SINGAPORE, Aug 11 — Four Malaysians were among 79 suspected drug offenders arrested in an island-wide anti-drug operation in Singapore from August 4 to 8, where drugs estimated to be worth more than S$470,000 (approximately RM1,550,000) were seized, according to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The agency said a total of about 3,457g of heroin, 909g of ‘Ice’, 3g of cannabis, five ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, five Erimin-5 tablets and one bottle of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized during the five-day operation.

CNB said that a 25-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on August 5 for attempting to smuggle drugs into Singapore via a Malaysian-registered car.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had directed the car for enhanced checks and found several biscuit packages suspected to contain controlled drugs on the rear passenger seat.

“CNB officers were immediately alerted to the detection and conducted further checks. The biscuit packages were later found to contain about 2,033g of heroin and 731g of ‘Ice’,” CNB said in a statement today.

On August 6, CNB officers arrested a 39-year-old Malaysian man and a 43-year-old Malaysian woman, together with a 53-year-old Singaporean man, for suspected drug offences following an operation in the vicinity of Jurong West and Henderson Road.

The Malaysian man was found with 60g of ‘Ice’ and keycards to a hotel located in the vicinity of Geylang.

“With the keycards recovered, CNB officers swiftly raided the hotel rooms and found a total of about 1,421g of heroin, 62g of ‘Ice’ and drug paraphernalia,” the agency added.

CNB said that later the same day, through follow-up investigations, a second operation was launched in the vicinity of Tampines, resulting in the arrest of a 28-year-old Malaysian man.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing. — Bernama