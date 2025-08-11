KUALA LUMPUR — The Education Ministry today said it will carry out an immediate safety audit of all schools, including fully residential institutions and hostels, with findings to be presented to the ministry’s top management within three months.

In a press statement, the ministry said the audit will focus on compliance with safety-related SOPs.

“The existing complaint system, including the Anti-Bullying Portal, will be reformed,” it said.

“It will be simplified and will include an anonymous reporting option to protect the identities of complainants and witnesses,” it added.

The move follows public outrage over the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, who was found unconscious after allegedly falling from the third floor of her school dormitory in Sabah.

Her body was later exhumed for a post-mortem amid allegations of bullying, and thousands have rallied for a transparent investigation.

The ministry said it will establish a safety reform committee comprising academics, non-governmental organisations, experts from various fields, police, and representatives from the Parent, Community and Private Sector Involvement network.

It also reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on bullying, saying offenders may face suspension or expulsion, while administrators, teachers and education officers who fail to manage complaints according to guidelines will face disciplinary action.

A new intervention programme called Bangkit Bermaruah will be introduced for students suspended from school, focusing on community service and character development.

The ministry said psychosocial support will be strengthened at every level, with guidance and counselling teachers playing a key role in prevention and intervention.

It urged all parties to work together to tackle bullying in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, adding that creating a safe school environment is a shared responsibility.