ALOR SETAR, Aug 10 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has expressed hope that more school students from the B40 group will join phase two of the MyLesen B2 programme, which allows them to obtain a free motorcycle licence.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said this aligns with the 10,000 new spots under the initiative recently announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“…we are targeting to help more underprivileged secondary school students aged 16 and above obtain their motorcycle licence so that they can ride to school.

“JPJ, the Ministry of Education and state education departments have reviewed several matters to expand the MyLesen B2 programme to the school level,” he told reporters at the handover ceremony of the MyLesen B2 driving licence for Kedah state here today.

“I hope the government will consider JPJ’s request to increase the allocation for the MyLesen B2 programme next year, as it has received an overwhelming response,” he said, adding that the programme would also ensure better compliance with road traffic laws.

The government allocated 15,000 spots for the free motorcycle licence under phase one of the programme, which began in February.

The MyLesen B2 programme is an initiative to help the B40 group obtain a free Class B2 of the Malaysian Driving Licence (LLM), as part of efforts to enhance mobility, employment opportunities, and road safety.

Meanwhile, Aedly Fadly said that only the government can decide to lower the minimum age for obtaining a driving licence below 16, adding that thorough preparations and discussions are necessary before it can be introduced.

“Currently, the minimum age to obtain a motorcycle licence is 16 and 17 for a car licence…Lowering the age limit would require thorough preparation at driving institutes, for example, as well as addressing concerns from parents,” he added. — Bernama