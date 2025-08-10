KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — A total of 258 luxury vehicles of various makes were seized nationwide for violating Road Transport Department (JPJ) regulations through three series of operations, codenamed Ops Luxury, conducted since June.

JPJ Senior Enforcement Director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said in the latest operation, Ops Luxury 3.0, conducted from Aug 7 to yesterday, 104 high-end vehicles, including Ferrari, Range Rover, Porsche, and Ford Mustang models driven by both locals and foreigners, were confiscated.

He said the vehicles were seized for offences that included the driver not having a valid Competent Driving Licence (CDL), as well as expired road tax and insurance, in some cases for extended periods. The latest operation alone saw 627 summonses issued.

“Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of seizures with 93 vehicles, followed by Selangor (61), Penang (28), Sarawak (16), and Kelantan (15).

“All the vehicles have been placed at the JPJ depot for further investigation and were seized under the Road Transport Act 1987,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur JPJ Vehicle Storage Depot today.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur JPJ Director Hamidi Adam and Selangor JPJ Director Azrin Borhan.

Muhammad Kifli said JPJ would not compromise with any party violating traffic regulations, adding that impounded vehicles would only be released once the owners renewed their road tax (LKM) and insurance.

He said the periodic implementation of Ops Luxury would continue to be strengthened as part of JPJ’s strategic efforts to safeguard the safety, well-being, and sustainability of the nation’s transport sector.

Any party found breaching the Road Transport Act 1987 or its regulations would face strict action, he added.

“The public with information on such violations can lodge complaints through the MyJPJ application via e-Aduan, or email to [email protected] with complete details,” he said.

Commenting on the amendment of the law by JPJ for stricter enforcement, Muhammad Kifli said a report on the matter would be submitted to the Ministry of Transport tomorrow. — Bernama