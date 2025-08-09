KOTA BHARU, Aug 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spent about 30 minutes visiting popular comedian Mohammad Amirullah Azmi, better known as Amir Raja Lawak, at the latter’s shop near the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, here.

Anwar was accompanied by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

During the meeting with Amir, 39, Anwar expressed concern for the comedian’s father, who is undergoing treatment for colon cancer at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM), in Kubang Kerian.

As a gesture of support, Anwar and Mohd Nassuruddin presented a cash donation to Amir.

The visit followed Amir’s Facebook post yesterday, in which he expressed his wish to meet the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Amir expressed his gratitude and said he was deeply moved to meet Anwar.

“I only posted on Facebook because I knew the Prime Minister would be attending the closing ceremony of the PMR (MADANI Rakyat Programme) near my shop.

“I asked who was arranging for his (Anwar’s) presence, and I didn’t think the Prime Minister himself knew about my problem.

Amir said that he was informed by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Farhan Fauzi yesterday, that Anwar would be stopping by his shop.

“I am very grateful and surprised. I thought that only the Prime Minister would be present, but many other senior leaders were there as well,” he said. — Bernama