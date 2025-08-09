GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — Increasing Penang’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution from RM116 billion in 2023 to RM156 billion by 2030 is among the key success metrics under the newly launched Digital Economy Master Plan (DEMP) 2025-2030.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the strategic plan aims to raise the digital economy’s contribution to 35 per cent of Penang’s GDP by 2030, while targeting digital investments of up to RM20 billion, including in integrated circuit (IC) design, and RM130 billion in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

He said the plan also outlines several socio-economic targets, including increasing the state’s median household income by approximately 17 per cent to RM7,700 by 2030, creating 50,000 new digital jobs and upskilling 30 per cent of the workforce.

“The Penang DEMP 2025-2030 is not just a document, it is a blueprint for action, a call to build a connected, competitive and inclusive digital Penang.

“We aim to transform civil service delivery, boost the number of digital-ready businesses and digitally savvy workforce, attract greater digital investment into our economic ecosystems, and make Penang a testbed and hub for emerging and frontier technologies,” he said at the launch of DEMP 2025-2030 at the Penang Digital Economy Summit (PDES) 2025 here today.

Other goals include reducing energy intensity by 25 per cent and increase renewable energy usage to 10 per cent by the end of the plan period.

Zairil noted that the DEMP is structured around four strategic pillars which is Digital Government, Digital Economy, Digital Society and Digital Foundation, supported by 16 initiatives to ensure Penang can achieve its vision, mission and strategic goals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who officiated the launch, said the DEMP 2025-2030 serves as a long-term strategic roadmap aimed at positioning Penang as a digital-first economy focused on innovation, infrastructure, talent development and inclusive digital access.

He emphasised that the plan lays out clear strategies to ensure that mature workers and senior citizens are empowered through digital tools, skilling programmes and services that are accessible and age-friendly,

“With the recent tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan, the national agenda is shifting towards a more inclusive, high-tech and aging-resilient economy. Here in Penang, we are responding in kind.

“The digital economy plays a vital role in our economic resilience, contributing significantly to our services sector, which adds up to 50 per cent of the state’s GDP annually. It is a clear signal that we are on the right path,” he added.

Chow also pointed out that under the previous Digital Transformation Master Plan (DTMP) 1.0 from 2021 to 2023, more than 60 per cent of the 21 outlined initiatives were either completed or currently ongoing, with strong alignment to the state’s strategic goals.

DEMP 2025-2030 represents a long-term commitment to advancing Penang’s digital ecosystem and fostering collaborative efforts between the state and federal governments, government-linked companies, industry players and technology leaders. — Bernama