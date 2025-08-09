MACHANG, Aug 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged pondok school teachers in the country to master information technology and AI to meet the challenges of the digital era.

He said failure to grasp the latest technologies could cause the traditional religious institution to be overwhelmed by “a new wave of attacks” of the mind that have replaced past forms of colonisation.

“If we do not master it, others will, and our children will adopt AI based on the frameworks of the United States or France. So, how do we change the approach to this AI framework? It is by ensuring our children have resilience, an understanding of Islam, intelligence and wisdom in knowing what they want to achieve,” he said.

He made this statement while delivering a speech at the opening of the Madani Ijtimak (Assembly) of Kelantan Islamic Scholars and Pondok Teachers 2025 at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Machang campus, here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

Anwar also said it was time to rebuild the pondok institution as a stronghold of Islamic history to counter secular influences.

“Last month, I called in officials from the Finance Ministry to find a way to rebuild pondok (schools) as strongholds. Only then will Madani be realised in its true sense,” he added.

Earlier, Anwar presented a contribution totalling RM1.03 million to representatives of pondok schools attending the National Umara’-Ulama Pondok Dialogue (UMRAN) 2025.

Previously, Anwar was quoted as saying that the government would restore and elevate the country’s pondok institution so that it can remain a bulwark for safeguarding the faith, morals, and character of the Muslim ummah in line with current needs.

He stated that this initiative involves collaboration between the Finance Ministry and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to ensure that religious and pondok schools can be upgraded with new facilities and technology. — Bernama