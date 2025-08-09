KOTA BHARU, Aug 9 — Extending the Sales and Service Tax (SST) to imported fruit is part of the government’s efforts to curb ongoing smuggling in border states, said Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that the move is also intended to encourage the public to prioritise local fruit.

“Some people are unhappy about the tax on imported fruit, but this is my way of ensuring that people choose local produce.

“Otherwise, smuggling will continue through border areas such as Sungai Golok in Kelantan, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah, and Wang Kelian and Padang Besar in Perlis.

He said this when officiating the closing ceremony of the Kelantan edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, held at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, here, today. — Bernama

