KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Gig Workers’ Bill 2025, a specific legal framework aimed at officially recognising and protecting gig workers, is to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat for its first reading on Aug 14, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the second reading would take place on Aug 26.

“It is during the second reading that the bill will be explained in detail and debated by Members of Parliament from both the government and opposition, before being put to a vote.

“The vote does not require a two-thirds majority, just a simple majority,” he said.

He was speaking during a *Sembang Santai Teh Tarik Industri Gig* session organised by the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA), which was attended by gig industry representatives and other stakeholders.

Also present were Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and his deputy Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad. — Bernama