MOSCOW, Aug 7 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, met Russian President Vladimir Putin during a state welcoming ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace here yesterday.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived at the Kremlin at about 3pm before proceeding to the St. George’s Hall, a vast ceremonial chamber adorned with white marble columns and gilded décor, where Putin formally greeted His Majesty.

Following the ceremony, both leaders moved to the Green Room for an official meeting.

Accompanying the King were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also Minister-in-Attendance, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamad Zin and Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

Putin was joined by senior Russian officials including Aide to the Russian President for international affairs Yury Ushakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Pankin and Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin.

After the meeting, Sultan Ibrahim and Putin exchanged official gifts at the St. Andrew’s Hall and proceeded to the Granovitaya Chamber, the oldest preserved secular building in Moscow dating back to the 15th century, for a state banquet hosted by the Russian president.

Prior to the state welcoming ceremony, His Majesty visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin Wall.

The Moscow Kremlin, a Unesco World Heritage site, is a historic fortified complex in the heart of Moscow. Dating back to the 15th century, it houses the official residence of the Russian president, cathedrals, museums and ceremonial halls including the Grand Kremlin Palace, where major state events are held.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived here yesterday for a state visit until August 10, at the invitation of Putin.

This is the first state visit by a Malaysian Head of State to Russia and is seen as a highlight of the five decades of diplomatic ties established in 1967.

The visit also underscores the role of the Malaysian monarchy in advancing the nation’s diplomacy. — Bernama