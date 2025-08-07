MOSCOW, Aug 7 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today visited the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) here to observe advancements in Russian automotive technology.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was received by NAMI chief executive officer Fedor Nazarov.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also the Minister-in-Attendance, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, and Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

The visit began with a briefing by Nazarov and a video presentation on NAMI, a premier Russian scientific and engineering institute established in 1918 as the country’s first automobile research laboratory.

Today, NAMI is among Europe’s largest automotive testing centres, with laboratory facilities, test tracks, and a special zone for autonomous vehicles.

Among its key projects is the development of the AURUS luxury vehicle range, designed and manufactured at NAMI facilities.

His Majesty showed keen interest in the institute’s operations, vehicle models and production processes, posing various questions throughout the visit.

Sultan Ibrahim later toured the showroom with Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov, before visiting the assembly plant.

Before concluding the visit, His Majesty took the wheel of an AURUS vehicle for a brief test drive.

Sultan Ibrahim is currently in Moscow for a state visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. — Bernama