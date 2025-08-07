KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Datuk Seri G Gnanaraja, a key prosecution witness in the ongoing corruption trial involving a former chief minister, is set to apply for official protection under the witness protection programme, following injuries sustained in an alleged group robbery.

His lawyer, Datuk RT Rajasekaran, said a formal letter will be submitted to the police requesting protection for his client pending a full investigation into the incident.

“The case is still under investigation, and we are concerned that it may be linked to my client’s role as a key prosecution witness in the ongoing corruption trial.

“We trust the police will conduct their investigation professionally, and we urge the public to refrain from speculation or drawing premature conclusions until the probe is completed,” he told a press conference today.

Meanwhile, Gnanaraja has appealed to the police to extend adequate protection to his family, citing threats made during the attack, which occurred at around 6.30 am when a group of masked individuals armed with machetes broke into his home as he was preparing to leave for work.

“One of them swung a machete towards my mouth and hand, while warning me not to speak out or ‘play the hero’. They also fled with several personal belongings,” he said.

He received medical treatment at a private hospital, where he required five stitches to his left hand.

Gnanaraja said he had recently testified in the corruption trial on July 22 and was scheduled to continue on Aug 19.

He also called on the police to ensure a full and impartial investigation into the attack.

Police had earlier confirmed that a businessman sustained injuries to his hand and mouth during a group robbery at a residence in Jalan Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya, and clarified that the incident was not linked to the ongoing court case.

Gnanaraja’s wife, Datuk G. Geethajali, said she and her family are now living in fear following the incident and appealed for police protection over concerns for their safety.

Geethajali, who witnessed the incident firsthand, recounted that her husband was threatened and slashed with a machete.

When asked about items reported missing, Geethajali declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigation. She also confirmed that she had just completed giving her statement to the authorities.

“A lot happened yesterday, but I’m unable to disclose details at this stage as it may interfere with the investigation,” she told reporters during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today.

Also present was lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is acting as a watching brief for the family.

Responding to a question on whether the family had experienced similar incidents in the past, Geethajali said only two cases had occurred in their neighbourhood over the past decade, neither of which involved their residence. — Bernama